Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and $803,131.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00061215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00124647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.04 or 0.00838049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

