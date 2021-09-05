Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

