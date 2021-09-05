Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $3,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 42,937 shares valued at $2,635,647. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.