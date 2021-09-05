Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 971 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $99,330,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $72,965,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet by 754.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,301 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $302.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.99. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $197.08 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.