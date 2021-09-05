Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $330.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $209.47 and a 12-month high of $331.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

