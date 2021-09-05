British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Simon Carter purchased 39,485 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 1,647 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,298.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 541.80 ($7.08) on Friday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.28.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

