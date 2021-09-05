Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $560.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.88.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,526,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.