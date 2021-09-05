Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.
AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.88.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.00. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
