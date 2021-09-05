Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.88.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.00. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

