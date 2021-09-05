Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce sales of $163.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.70 million and the highest is $176.84 million. Amarin reported sales of $156.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $644.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $692.89 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $888.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Amarin by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Amarin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 661,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,834. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.53 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

