Brokerages Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 343,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 68,261 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 1,128,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

