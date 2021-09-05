Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $527.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 149.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 798,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,068,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,389,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,668,680. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

