Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce sales of $222.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.30 million and the highest is $224.00 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $202.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $917.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.35 million to $923.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $993.35 million, with estimates ranging from $982.34 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 654,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

