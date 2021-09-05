Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.48). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,140%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

ATER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Aterian stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 7,560,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,397,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,393,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $2,255,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $61,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

