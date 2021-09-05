Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post sales of $167.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $167.30 million. Calix reported sales of $150.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $653.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $660.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,688. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

