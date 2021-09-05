Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

CarGurus stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,306.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,266 shares of company stock worth $13,837,382 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

