Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

