Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NLS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 1,019,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

