Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post $1.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBK. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 86,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.