Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $609.13

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $615.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $666.59. 1,641,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $624.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

