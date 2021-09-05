Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target at $2,858.84

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,858.84.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,289,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.05 on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,667.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,386.89. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

