Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target at $114.23

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.81. The company had a trading volume of 413,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

