Brokerages Set Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT at $35.25

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $515.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

