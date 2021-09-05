Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT at $84.38

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.89. 282,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,045. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

