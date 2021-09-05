Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 1,893.20

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMB shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 10,000 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

LON IMB traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32). 1,338,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,563.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,536.78. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The firm has a market cap of £14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.