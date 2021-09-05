Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $35.31

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,428 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JWN traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $27.08. 6,765,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,708.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

