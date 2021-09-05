Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $263.27

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $301.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.16. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $304.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.