Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $23.50

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

STNG opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

