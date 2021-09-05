Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target at $62.37

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.