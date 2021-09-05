Brokers Offer Predictions for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

