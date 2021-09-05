Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIP opened at $57.36 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.