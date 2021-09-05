BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

BRP stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

