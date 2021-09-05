BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD8.25-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +27-35% yr/yr to CAD7.56-8.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.BRP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.710-$7.935 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

