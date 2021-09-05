BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$135.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.00.

TSE:DOO opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. BRP has a one year low of C$61.35 and a one year high of C$126.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.27.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

