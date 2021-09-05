BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of BRT opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

