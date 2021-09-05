Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

