Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNZL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL opened at GBX 2,594 ($33.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,603.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,418.27. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.