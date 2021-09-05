Burney Co. Has $688,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 51.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,363 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $27,407,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $24,093,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $6,637,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

