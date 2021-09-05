Burney Co. Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 102,561 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,883.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 630,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

