Burney Co. Lowers Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

