Burney Co. Sells 1,807 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

