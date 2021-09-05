Burney Co. Sells 2,063 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $992,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Huntsman by 5.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 56.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.69 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

