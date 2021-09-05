CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $58.83 on Major Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $169,783.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for $58.83 or 0.00115934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00126399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.00821097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047433 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.