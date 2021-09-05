Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.75. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($6.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 172,124 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $4,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.56. 1,446,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.20.

