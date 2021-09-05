CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00161245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00208779 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.54 or 0.07849916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.20 or 1.00123427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00800335 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

