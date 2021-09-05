Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.05

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.05 and last traded at C$27.04, with a volume of 673964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.35. The firm has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a PE ratio of -474.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

