Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$158.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.40.

TSE CNR opened at C$159.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.22. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$160.80. The stock has a market cap of C$112.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

