Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 3,178 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

