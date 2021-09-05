Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. South State CORP. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.72 and its 200 day moving average is $200.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

