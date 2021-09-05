Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $729,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,434,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,017,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 774,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

