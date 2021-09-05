Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,334,000 after buying an additional 1,225,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,784,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $130.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

